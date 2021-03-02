Louis Conter: Nothing to do with our flag
In his opinion piece, “Stop the steal of our flag” by Tom Durkin, his purpose of writing was nothing more than to blast former President Trump and the “Stop the Steal” motto regarding the 2020 election.
There was nothing about our flag. His rants were to further vilify Mr. Trump, who honored the flag and the Constitution more than anyone else in our government today.
I would be surprised if Mr. Durkin ever fought for or defended our flag, or that he even knows the significance our flag has to veterans such as myself.
If by chance he ever served, shame on him. He should have known better than write a commentary insinuating that our flag was under attack.
Veterans willingly fought for, defended, bled and died to defend her. His views had nothing to do with our flag, nor stopping a steal.
Louis A. Conter, lieutenant commander, U.S. Navy, retired
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Louis Conter: Nothing to do with our flag
In his opinion piece, “Stop the steal of our flag” by Tom Durkin, his purpose of writing was nothing more than to blast former President Trump and the “Stop the Steal” motto regarding the 2020…