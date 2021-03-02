Louis Conter: Nothing to do with our flag

In his opinion piece, “Stop the steal of our flag” by Tom Durkin, his purpose of writing was nothing more than to blast former President Trump and the “Stop the Steal” motto regarding the 2020 election.

There was nothing about our flag. His rants were to further vilify Mr. Trump, who honored the flag and the Constitution more than anyone else in our government today.

I would be surprised if Mr. Durkin ever fought for or defended our flag, or that he even knows the significance our flag has to veterans such as myself.

If by chance he ever served, shame on him. He should have known better than write a commentary insinuating that our flag was under attack.

Veterans willingly fought for, defended, bled and died to defend her. His views had nothing to do with our flag, nor stopping a steal.

Louis A. Conter, lieutenant commander, U.S. Navy, retired

Grass Valley