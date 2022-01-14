Lou Conter: Jan. 6 a far cry from a ‘day of infamy’
I have a comment or two regarding Tom Durkin’s recent opinion column in The Union. Mr. Durkin, I read with interest your article of Jan. 6. Given the way you described “the insurrection/riot,” you must have been there. You must also have been at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and at the World Trade Center on Sept.11, 2001, having compared these two events to the Jan. 6, 2021, “insurrection/riot,” and then calling Jan. 6 “a day of infamy.”
Sadly, about seven people died as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021, event in Washington, D.C. As you know, on Dec. 7, 1941, over 2,400 souls lost their lives, and on Sept.11, 2001, nearly 3,000 men, women and children perished as well.
But you know this, Mr. Durkin. Yet you dare to compare the loss of lives that took place at the Capitol to that of these two enormous American tragedies.
Mr. Durkin, with all due respect, I doubt you were at any of these events, making it impossible for you to make this “judgment.” My 1,177 shipmates who died aboard the U.S.S. Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941, would not take kindly to your comparison. Nor do I.
Louis A. Conter, LCDR U.S. Navy, Ret.
Grass Valley
