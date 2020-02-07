Lorraine Reich: On the name ‘Reich’

I have been saddled with the name “Reich” my entire life.

I know it is a German word referring to the German government. My father’s family are Jews from Hungary who chose to change their name to escape the rise of anti-Semitism. When I created my campaign signs I was truly intending to diffuse the negative connotations associated with my name.

However, that effort backfired.

It has come to my attention that some of the public consider my slogan, “The ‘Reich’ person for the job!” offensive and insensitive, even conjuring support for white supremacy. By this letter I apologize to anyone whom I have offended and I am in the process of correcting the signs this week.

Lorraine Reich, candidate for Nevada City Council

Nevada City