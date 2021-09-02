Lorraine Plagge: An apparent mixed message in photo

This is in regard to the article and photo that appeared on Aug. 19 in The Union: “Welcoming back students, staff and families.“ The photo brought back memories of my eight-year tenure on the Nevada City School District Board of Trustees years ago.

However, it was disappointing to see in the photo only five to six staff members were wearing masks! What a shame that a better example was not set for the Grass Valley School District community.

As a parent of two graduates of the Nevada County School District, had we been in a pandemic situation as we are now, with numbers growing so rapidly, I might have been inclined to look at other educational options, knowing that Grass Valley School District employees do not seem to be following the local guidelines … even the superintendent!

What disregard for the health and safety of students and families! With mask mandates re-established in Nevada County, and with the number of cases rapidly rising, I’d hope that a better example might have been set. The article ends, “The safety of our students, staff, and community is always our number one priority…“

What a mixed message that is.





Lorraine E. Plagge

Nevada City

Editor’s note: The photo of the staff, taken outdoors where masks are optional under the guidelines, accompanied a column by Andrew Withers, the district superintendent, in which he laid out in detail that the district strictly followed all the health and safety guidelines surrounding COVID-19, including wearing masks whenever indoors.