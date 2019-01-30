Lori Nunnink-Taylor: Kudos to Soroptimists

On behalf of Anew Day's board of directors, staff, volunteers, and the community members we serve, I wish to express our gratitude for the generosity of the Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF) for its generous 2019 mini grant.

Thank you, SISF, for helping the reach of Anew Day to expand exponentially. Your gift allow us to broaden the scope of the people we serve. Thank you for helping us build a community of support where paths are redirected, hope-filled futures are realized and lives are forever changed. Because of your support, Anew Day is able to continue touching lives, meeting needs, and positively impacting the Nevada County community in both tangible and immeasurable ways.

We are honored that you recognize the value of the services we provide and, as a result, to have been on the receiving end of your generosity.

Lori Nunnink-Taylor

Nevada City