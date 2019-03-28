Lori Nunnink-Taylor: A Medieval feast takes a village
March 28, 2019
Small town communities know what it takes to cultivate an environment of giving. Nevada County is no exception, in particular when it comes to our youth.
On March 20, seventh grade students from Seven Hills School had an opportunity to participate in the school's traditional Medieval Feast. Thanks to local grocery stores stepping up with donations — including SPD, Save Mart, Raley's, BriarPatch and Grocery Outlet — students had the chance to experience delicacies reminiscent of the Medieval era.
Thank you to all of these incredible businesses for their support, helping students appreciate the value of history and showing our kids what it means to be an active part of a successful community!
Lori Nunnink-Taylor
Grass Valley
