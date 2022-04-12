Lori Martin: Three decades later

April 10 marks 30 years after a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I had a 4-month-long coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. Today, my gait and speech are not perfect, and I read lips.

Inspiring people is my goal.

In April of 2006, I started speaking at “Every 15 Minutes” retreats with first responders, teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also spoke to schools and groups in six cities for 14 years.

From 2007 to 2020, I sent letters to California newspapers during special occasions reminding readers to drive sober. I received three CHP Certificates of Commendation and was granted the highest honor in 2014: CHP Commissioner’s Medal of Distinction.

The 21st century made history like no other. California had disasters: blackouts, drought, inflation, pandemics, smash and grab robberies, supply chain shortages, unemployment, wildfires (such as the River Fire), etc. People are tired of the “new normal.”





I know it’s tough to adapt to the changes. But my struggle brought unexpected outcomes: certificates and a prestigious medal. Stay strong, drive sober and the future will benefit you.

Lori Martin

Tracy