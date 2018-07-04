Lori Martin: Start summer safely

Many drive on the highways on the weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Traffic congestion can be deadly. When I was 16 in 1992, I was severely injured when a drunken driver hit me.

My hearing, talking and walking were damaged. I never expected that to happen but it did.

Texting has become a social norm. Drivers who use cell phones believe nothing will happen. They will find out that they were wrong and it may be the last thing they do.

Drivers, make it a routine to turn off your phone or on silent. Beeps or vibrations will tempt you to look. Keep it out of reach. Placing it in the back seat or trunk are recommendations. Continue driving like this. It will become a habit. Driving without a cell phone will become normal.

Let's say, you want to find an easy route to the Old Jail Museum. Park your vehicle and find the directions using your phone then. Remember, only sober eyes should be behind the steering wheel. If drinking, please make sure a sober driver drives you. Do this each time you drive. You will not regret it.

Lori Martin

Recommended Stories For You

Tracy