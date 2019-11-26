Lori Martin: Keeping the holidays bright

Keeping the holidays bright

Both ends of California have had an unpleasant welcome to the holiday season. Northern California dealt with the Kincade Fire while Southern California had the Maria Fire. I thank all first responders, like the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, for fighting on the front lines.

Holiday gatherings with food, drinks, and talking will happen. Some drink for fun or to interact socially. Whatever the reason is, you must take caution. Drinking has dug up many social evils. One vile act is driving drunk. A drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992. My hearing, talking and walking were damaged. Alcohol rapidly moves throughout the body once swallowed. You are not to the point where you are falling off the earth, but feel warm and bubbly.

If you feel different, you drive different. A drink may be one too many. Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Show appreciation to the first responders’ service by following laws. If you are “a little tipsy,” do not drive. Taking roads like Highway 20, or secret pathways to get home after drinking is foolish. If you drive drunk, your reputation will go foul. People will be taken aback and possibly avoid rides from you. Who wants a ride from a drunk?

Impress people by having a sober friend, cab, or bus drive you. Avoid an arrest or death. Be the drinker who follows my words and saves lives. Happy holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy