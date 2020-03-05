Lori Martin: Hello, bobble heads

Many drivers use a cellphone now. Eyes to road then phone, phone to road, road to phone. Voila: the human bobble head.

Cellphones were far from reality when I was a teenager in the 1990s. Warnings about drunken driving were given.

Ironically, when I was 16 in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. As a result, my gait, hearing and speech are damaged. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) reports that texting while driving is six times more dangerous than drunken driving. Warnings about cellphones are needed with prom and spring/summer festivities coming. While driving, your phone rings. Your friend texted, “Are you on Highway 20?” Is a ticket, crash, or even death coming because of your pointless desire to answer your friend while driving? Keep in mind, teenagers are not the only ones distracted by the phone: Adults are too.

Never do anything you wouldn’t want to explain to the first responders. Driving requires you to use your eyes and hands. So does texting. Use the phone when parked. Let my words impact you before a screech and a thud does.

Lori Martin

Tracy