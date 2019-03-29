Lori Martin: Don’t be an ‘Intexicated Driver’

"c u soom." By rear ending a vehicle, the typo was made.

Sadly, teenage crashes increase this time of year. Drinking and cell phones are some of the problems. Many drivers now have their eyes glued to their phone on their lap or side of the steering wheel. Is this a "social norm?" This illegal trend must end.

Drivers are aware of the danger driving drunk poses. A drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992 and I was seriously injured. Surgery and therapy became my teenage life. My gait, hearing and speech are damaged.

Sending a text when driving reduces your abilities down to that of a drunken driver. Drunken drivers weave lanes, speed through red lights, and do not signal when turning, just like a driver using a cell phone would do. When driving to anywhere, like Sierra College, ditch the phone! Have people leave messages and call when parked.

Using a phone when driving can result in a ticket or crash and will haunt your future driving. April is "Distracted Driving Awareness Month." Do not drink and drive and "X the Txt."

Lori Martin

