Lori Haugen: Thank you, Dahles

I want to send a huge thank you to Brian Dahle and Megan Dahle’s office.

I was at my wit’s end with EDD. My case had been pending for 10 weeks. I called daily hundreds of times never talking to anyone. I emailed with no response. So in a moment of desperation I started sending emails I sent one to the White House and one to each Brian and Megan Dahle’s office. I had nowhere else to turn.

Forced to remain in our home, my grandkids were out of school and I am one of the primary care takers/teachers for them. I had no income coming in. A email appeared that said please contact our office. I called immediately. I was given a number to a wonderful man whom at times I wasn’t very nice to say the least his name was Sheldon Fort. He works for Brian Dahle and he took my case on.

After a lot of red tape and hard work it is now finally resolved. I received all my pending pay and everything is now on track. I cannot thank them enough. I encourage anyone who has been denied or is having any issue with EDD contact the office of Brian Dahle and explain what is going on. This is what they are supposed to do; this is why we vote them into office to work for us the people.

Again thank you Brian and Megan Dahle and a big huge thank you to Sheldon Fort. Your help is so appreciated. You will never know how much you helped. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Lori Haugen

Cedar Ridge