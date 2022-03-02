Lori Codey: No right to judge

What right does Jo Ann Rebane have to judge anyone about their choice to wear a mask (Hits & Misses Feb. 24)? She has no way of knowing if the wearers are high risk, immunocompromised, or simply wish to protect themselves and others as much as possible.

She wants the freedom to forego a mask, in the face of numerous scientific studies showing their effectiveness, but has no respect for others who wish to exercise their freedom to wear one.

How does anyone else’s choice to wear a mask have any effect on her, other than to possibly protect her from disease? It’s short-sighted and shows her complete disdain for any opinion other than her own.

Lori Codey

Auburn