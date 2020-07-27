Lori Codey: How could he not know?

Regarding organizer Joshua Swahe’s July 4th for-profit gathering in the San Juan Ridge area, that has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. His statements “If I knew beforehand … or that community spread would happen” is a perfect example of the irresponsible behavior that has contributed to the surge in cases locally and nationally.

Unless you’re living under a rock, how could you not know that mask wearing is mandated, and large gatherings are prohibited due to the documented high risks associated with them?

Someone clearly not concerned about the welfare of others, especially given the large population of older residents in our community.

Lori Codey

Auburn