Loren Young; The difference between Democratic and Democrat

In regard to the Other Voices by John Fleming (Oct. 1, The Union), I take exception on a couple items in your piece about our administration.

First, Obama took us from 10.6 trillion to 19.6 trillion dollars. An increase of $9 trillion.

Trump has taken us from 19.6 to 22 trillion. An increase of $2.4 trillion.

Secondly, the difference between Democratic and a Democrat: “Democratic hopefuls …” Aren’t both parties democratic? Most of all of the talking heads in the media today don’t know the difference either (Mostly Democrats?).

Loren Young

Nevada City