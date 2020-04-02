Lonna Morrissey: Jambalaya and Jazz a hit

The KARE Crisis Nursery would like to thank our wonderful community for supporting our Jambalaya and Jazz event, held on March 6. Thank you to our amazing sponsors, Shallow Wells Foundation, Russ and Deborah Wilder, Larry and Jean Hoy, B&C Ace Home Center, Ridgerock Quarry, Economy Pest, SPD Market and Weiss Landscaping. We appreciate all the local businesses who donated items for our silent and live auctions. Without your support we could not host this successful event.

A special thank you to Kim West, Kitty Vaars, and Chef Bill from the Nevada City Elks Lodge and Jay Cooper, our MC for helping us host our very successful event.

Also, a big thank you to our attendees who supported our silent and live auctions and volunteers who put in countless hours to make this all happen. With your support we will continue to help young children and families in times of crisis. Thank you.

Lonna Morrissey, president, board of directors

