Lois and Dick Johnson: Kudos to Music in the Mountains

Music in the Mountains’ “Meet the Orchestra Concert” broadcast on a live Friday afternoon on YouTube was outstanding. Several of the Music in the Mountains Summer Festival musicians participated, each introducing and demonstrating his/her instrument.

We loved hearing and seeing the instruments up close and personal and we loved “getting to know” the players in this way. Interspersed fun facts about each instrument were a neat addition, too; we’ve been part of Music in the Mountains for decades, and we learned some new things.

The concert was just the right length for kids and any music lover. Our 6-year-old granddaughter in Houston watched with her dad (who was a one-time MIM stage manager). She was impressed that her dad knew so many of the players. A budding piano player, she wondered how you sign up to be famous. Our New York grandkids, ages 3 and 4, also watched and loved it, too, playing their pretend instruments along with the pros.

The program will be rebroadcast on July 1 as part of their Family Music and Cultural Arts Fair. Don’t miss it. Keep up the wonderful work, Music in the Mountains!

Lois and Dick Johnson

Grass Valley