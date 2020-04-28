Lloyd Pollard: Save the toilet paper!

Now that toilet paper has made its way onto the endangered species list, I just went online and ordered a couple of handheld toilet bidets.

We first encountered these fabulous devices last year on a trip to Vietnam, where locals referred to them as “butt blasters.” Every bathroom had one. Bottom line (no pun intended), they left us feeling extraordinarily clean and using far less toilet paper than would have been otherwise required. And according to various sellers, these devices are not only good for personal hygiene, but can also be used for washing out cloth diapers or bathing the dog!

So, looking forward to getting my very own butt blasters, I can now stop worrying about empty shelves at the grocery store and start feeling better about my impact on the environment, not to mention the impact on our septic system.

Lloyd Pollard

Grass Valley