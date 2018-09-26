Lisa Schliff: Vote for Hodge

I have been fortunate enough to hear Hilary Hodge speak publicly about issues that Grass Valley residents are facing. She is right on the money with priorities and solutions, and seems eager to implement them if elected to Grass Valley City Council this November.

Her deep interest in obtaining affordable housing, high-speed internet, and economic development with increased job opportunities give promise to a better quality of life here. She brings experience and expertise to her goals as executive director of Sierra Commons, Nevada County's nonprofit business education center.

Please vote for Hilary in 2018. I think she will be the best City Council member ever.

Lisa Schliff

Grass Valley