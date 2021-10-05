Lisa Schliff: Poverty actually decreased during the pandemic
Despite a pandemic that caused mass unemployment, new 2020 data from the Census’ Supplemental Poverty Measure shows that poverty actually decreased by 2.6% last year, the largest drop since the measure was created.
How did this happen? Anti-poverty programs such as Social Security, the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, housing assistance, stimulus payments, unemployment and more. These programs lifted millions above the federal poverty line during the worst economic conditions in nearly a century. This is what success looks like.
While this is encouraging news, too many Americans still must fight day and day out just to afford rent, childcare, and food. They shouldn’t have to. Making the recent changes to Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit permanent and expanding housing choice vouchers would be a huge boost for them that would benefit all of us.
I urge our representatives and senators to demand these provisions be included in recovery legislation this fall.
Lisa Schliff
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Barbara Larsen: Farewell to a man who inspired us
Recently, I heard about the passing of a wonderful colleague and friend, Bob Lobell. I had known Bob for quite some time, from 1998 to 2008 when we shared an office together while Bob worked…