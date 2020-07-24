Lisa Mandelbaum: Kids and school

As our community becomes more divided about masks and best business practices, let’s not forget our children.

As we fight and bicker about our loss of freedoms, it is our kids who have lost many of their touch stones. They can’t play freely with friends; they can’t participate in summer activities. With no end in sight, kids stare at their empty school agendas, school looming as a question mark.

As adults, we have a vocabulary (sometimes too big of one) to articulate our fear, anxiety and grief. Our children are just beginning in their development of an emotional lexicon, and it is quite difficult to learn anything when you can’t go to school. Without school, our kids are going to start to shut down, slowly decompensating in front of their computer screens.

So maybe, instead of fighting to keep the local water hole open or rallying for the right to be served a piping hot crepe at an indoor restaurant, let’s do what it takes to get our kids back to school, safely.

If our little community can follow healthy protocols now, we can grow a population of educated, caring, articulate human beings.

Lisa Mandelbaum

Nevada City