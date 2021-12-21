Lisa Lillie: Thanks, Dr. Kellermann
Thank you, Dr. Kellermann, for your stalwart service to our community. I know first hand that you have been staring down the barrel of an emotional gun with death threats being made against you.
I am ashamed of what has happened in this community — that a honest and decent person trying to do their job would have been subjected to such turmoil and fear within your own home.
I wish you all of the best in your new endeavors. There are many here who will miss you. It is ironic to me that you feel — and are — safer in war-torn areas of Africa dealing with warlords than you are in your own community.
May those of you in our community who have unleashed your fury on Dr. Kellermann be ashamed of your behavior. This is not the community that I love and have lived in for many years. Show some respect.
Lisa C. Lillie
Nevada City
