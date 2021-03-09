Lisa Haden: Good news
I agree with Scottie Hart’s appreciation of Cheryl Cook’s wonderful uplifting column about her love of flamenco dancing. It was full of good news. As was Tom Durkin’s article about Sam Newsom, whose life shows the ripple effect of paying it forward: he continues to achieve his goals, helps the environment, and most importantly he helps others and offers others encouraging words. Thank you Hospitality House for what you do and thank you Sam for living the good news and sharing your experience with others.
Lisa Haden
Grass Valley
