Lindy Schasiepen: Kid friendly movies for a good cause

Summer, kids and movies — the sweetest of combinations!

Azriel and Mike LaMarca of Sierra Cinemas, along with their wonderful group of young people who assist them, have found a way to make this trio work and this summer have been offering kid-friendly movies, at discount prices every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and at the same time they are contributing to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County!

Add some popcorn and a cold drink and you have the delicious recipe for the eighth annual Summer Movie Series! Whether "Ferdinand," "Despicable Me" or "Captain Underpants" are your choice of films, you will be sure to have a fabulous morning in the cool air conditioned movie world of the Del Oro Theatre, for only $3.50 a ticket!

The films are playing through Aug. 1 and you can find the whole line up to add to your calendar, at http://www.sierratheaters.com. The movies have been chosen to be suitable for all ages!

Also, here's another reason why you should go to the movies. This year Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Nevada County will be the beneficiaries of this Summer Movie Series. So have fun and while you are enjoying your morning, remember that you are also helping children here in our county, with programming that provides them with a friend and mentor, who maybe can take them to the movies too!

For more information on how you can assist Big Brothers Big Sisters further in their mission, to help children facing adversity realize their full potential and build their futures, please visit our web site at http://www.bigsofnc.org or call 530-265-2059.

Lindy Schasiepen on behalf of the board and staff

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe