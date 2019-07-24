Lindy Schasiepen: A night to remember!

A live orchestra, amazing choreography, fantastic songs, a sinister sub plot and a cast of incredibly talented performers — all set in the Kit Kat Club in 1930s Berlin! This is Cabaret! Sierra Stages – thank you!

What a thrilling musical comedy with a cautionary twist that everyone has to see. How fortunate our community is to have such talent in our midst. Not to spoil anything for anyone who has not seen Cabaret yet, but you’ll especially enjoy the lively start to the second act …

Amateur dramatics in the foothills? So far from the truth — this was a performance worthy of Broadway or the West End! A must see before it closes on Aug. 3.

Lindy Schasiepen

Grass Valley