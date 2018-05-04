Lindi Pagan” Young adult authors program a success

I just wanted to give a shout out to the Nevada County library for offering amazing programs for the community at no charge.

Recently my granddaughter and I were able to attend the Nevada County Reads and Writes Young Adult Author Panel. We listened, laughed and learned as four brilliant authors talked about growing up, why they write young adult novels, and issues young people face today.

Kim Culbertson, Emily Ziff Griffin, Hilary Smith, and Jeff Garvin were asked thought provoking questions by Sands Hall. What a wonderful evening! Thank you so very much to all who made this possible!

Lindi Pagan

Grass Valley