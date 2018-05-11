Lindi Pagan: Shout out to the Nevada County library
May 11, 2018
I just wanted to give a shout out to the Nevada County library for offering amazing programs for the community at no charge.
Recently my granddaughter and I were able to attend the Nevada County Reads and Writes young Adult Author Panel. We listened, laughed and learned as four brilliant authors talked about growing up, why they write young adult novels, and issues young people face today.
Kim Culbertson, Emily Ziff Griffin, Hilary Smith, and Jeff Garvin were asked thought provoking questions by Sands Hall. What a wonderful evening!
Thank you so very much to all who made this possible!
Lindi Pagan
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Hummer found, but no sign of missing Vietnam vet Stan Norman
- Nevada City woman accused of flashing at gas station
- A little creek goes a long way: Wolf Creek Trail opens
- Nevada City woman gave no reason for fleeing officer, CHP says
- Grass Valley man accused of touching self outside Glenbrook Basin restaurant