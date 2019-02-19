Lindi Pagan: Nevada County businesses give Camp Fire families a boost

I am kind of blown away by the kindness of many businesses in our local area. We have six families we know that lost everything in the Camp Fire. They have all relocated to our area.

We are making up some gift bags for them, and I wanted to introduce them to some of our favorite merchants in this area. I contacted Jimboy's Tacos, Lefty's, KNCO, SPD, Flour Garden, Yuba Blue, Culture Shock, Briar Patch, Mountain Mike's, South Pine, Baskin Robbins, IHOP, Caroline's Coffee, Humpty Dumpty and Grocery Outlet.

They all stepped up with amazing gifts or gift certificates for the six families.

These are the kind of businesses we all need to support. I just want to say a big thank you to every one of them, and I know our new six families will love these businesses just like we do!

Lindi Pagan

Grass Valley