Linden development a terrible idea

There are many reasons why it is a terrible idea to build 28 homes on the property at 652 Linden Avenue.

The most significant is the fact that this land is wetlands with many underground springs which supports a very diverse wildlife population. This area is an ecological treasure and should be protected from development.

Yes, Grass Valley does need housing, but not on this site. Wetlands are crucial for the well-being of our planet and are fast disappearing due to this kind of thoughtless expansion.

Also, I am compelled to speak for those who have no voice in the matter: our fellow wild creatures who live among us and will be driven away or killed as a result of this development. I sincerely hope the Grass Valley Planning Department will not support this plan.

Janet Clinger

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley