Linda Wittmayer: Angels at a gas station
I was at a service station the other day and I tripped and fell flat on my face. It was a very scary experience. I am 81 years old and I was bleeding and had a bump on my forehead.
A young lady asked if I would like to talk to a nurse who was in her car. I agreed and they asked if I would like them to follow me home to make sure I was OK.
They did follow me a few miles to my home. I wanted to say thank you to them and hope they see this letter. Thank you so much to the two angels!
Linda Wittmayer
Alta Sierra
