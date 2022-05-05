Linda Wittmayer: Angels at a gas station

I was at a service station the other day and I tripped and fell flat on my face. It was a very scary experience. I am 81 years old and I was bleeding and had a bump on my forehead.

A young lady asked if I would like to talk to a nurse who was in her car. I agreed and they asked if I would like them to follow me home to make sure I was OK.

They did follow me a few miles to my home. I wanted to say thank you to them and hope they see this letter. Thank you so much to the two angels!

Linda Wittmayer

Alta Sierra