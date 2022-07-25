Linda Struve: Wise thoughts
I am writing to express complete agreement with Cathy Fagan and her remarks about Liz Cheney. In following Cheney’s recent stand in her political career, I feel she is one of the very few to hazard her political future for her strong beliefs, and I commend her for that.
We need more like her and her fellow party member Adam Kinzinger, both standing firm on their complete honesty and firm beliefs.
As an independent, I would vote for either of them in a heartbeat. Thank you, Cathy, for your wise thoughts!
Linda Struve
Penn Valley
Yvonne Bartlett: Thanks, Don
I want to publicly acknowledge Don Rogers for his excellent insight, honesty, and integrity as publisher of The Union. I have written to him several times during his tenure and have always received a prompt…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User