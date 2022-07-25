Linda Struve: Wise thoughts

I am writing to express complete agreement with Cathy Fagan and her remarks about Liz Cheney. In following Cheney’s recent stand in her political career, I feel she is one of the very few to hazard her political future for her strong beliefs, and I commend her for that.

We need more like her and her fellow party member Adam Kinzinger, both standing firm on their complete honesty and firm beliefs.

As an independent, I would vote for either of them in a heartbeat. Thank you, Cathy, for your wise thoughts!

Linda Struve

Penn Valley