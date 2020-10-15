Linda Stevens: Let’s get back to being neighbors

As a 38 year resident of Nevada County and a former Grass Valley council member and mayor, I never anticipated writing a letter to the editor asking, “What has happened to our community?”

My experience is that life has generally been peaceful here in Nevada County where people had various beliefs, opinions, and political leanings but we didn’t have the animosity, anger and loathing towards our fellow residents that is currently rife throughout our community.

I’ve been looking at getting a bumper sticker to put on my car and have been told by folks that cars have been “keyed” and vandalized for signage expressing their political views.

I can’t believe this is happening in our Nevada County and that I have to worry that if I put a simple sticker on my car, someone who disagrees with me is going to damage my vehicle.

Where has our tolerance and kindness for each other gone? Really? Please folks … let’s get back to being neighbors, ready to support and help and show goodness to each other regardless of bumper stickers or opinions.

Linda Stevens

Grass Valley