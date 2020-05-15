Linda Snasel: They call this affordable?
I live on a fixed income and it is not very much. Mobile homes are extremely expensive to move and where would one go anyway? I hoped to retire and stay put.
The park continues to raise the rent much more than the Consumer Price Index every year. My Social Security check cannot keep up. Not to mention, as a homeowner, I am responsible for everything do with the upkeep on my home.
Constant repairs, defensible space adherence, rising utilities and inevitable emergencies put me on the very edge every single month and I am constantly stressed. To top it off, they continue to charge us for things once provided.
For instance, the sewer charge of $13 suddenly went to $36.33. And of course, I cannot afford home insurance. I am totally disabled, elderly and completely unable to absorb theses constant increases. Living in a mobile home evidently precludes grants or help from social programs.
There are many such elderly folks in this position. What does one do when held hostage in this way? I don’t know what I am going to do, but beware of what this means for all of the seniors and service workers in our beloved area.
Do we really need more homelessness?
Linda Snasel
Grass Valley
