Linda Siska: Mountain Art Quilters Exhibit on display

The Mountain Art Quilters is a group of 50 fabric artists centered in the Sierra Foothills in Northern California.

Members meet monthly in Nevada City to share their expertise, inspiration and ideas in producing beautiful works of art utilizing the latest in sewing, quilting, and embellishing techniques. Members and former members have distinguished themselves in the world of art quilting and have exhibited their works worldwide.

For the next two months, through Nov. 30, a selection of their art quilts are being exhibited at the Lucchesi Tasting Room in Grass Valley, and many of these works are available for purchase.

On Oct. 6, the artists held a reception at Lucchesi, which was well-attended and well-received. If remarks by attendees are any indicator, the show is already a great success. Feel free to stop by and see the quilts in all their glory, enjoy a glass of wine, and share in the joys of life in a small town.

The Mountain Art Quilters wish to thank those who made this exhibition possible — The Lucchesi Tasting Room, Larry Ortiz (who helped coordinate the exhibit), Robin Hart and Maria Billings, who organized the show and hung the quilts. Lucchesi Tasting Room is located at 128 Mill Street in Grass Valley.

Linda Siska

