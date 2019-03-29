Linda Schuyler Horning: The dangers of ‘Dictator Trump’
March 29, 2019
Was anybody listening to Michael Cohen's final remarks at the end of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee hearing? One statement stood out to me, flashing like neon warning lights.
He said, "Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power."
Many of us don't know what that looks like, but according to fusion.tv, Latin America has seen 10 democratically elected presidents in the last 25 years who have turned their governments into dictatorships. They do it by following the same playbook as Trump.
After his election in 2006, Daniel Ortega polarized the electorate in Nicaragua, demonizing the press and demanding personal loyalty from government workers. All public appearances were turned into campaign rallies for his core base of supporters. Sound familiar? When Ortega rewrote the constitution, he gave himself a third consecutive term as president.
So, let's not be complacent about Dictator Trump. The Framers devised a mechanism for addressing threats such as this. It's called impeachment, and it's time we used it before Donald Trump does any more harm to this republic.
Linda Schuyler Horning
Recommended Stories For You
Nevada City
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley police charge 4 people at known drug house
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results – see who won
- Nevada County authorities investigate home invasion on Rodeo Way
- Grass Valley neighborhood searching for safety (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.