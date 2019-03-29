Linda Schuyler Horning: The dangers of ‘Dictator Trump’

Was anybody listening to Michael Cohen's final remarks at the end of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee hearing? One statement stood out to me, flashing like neon warning lights.

He said, "Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power."

Many of us don't know what that looks like, but according to fusion.tv, Latin America has seen 10 democratically elected presidents in the last 25 years who have turned their governments into dictatorships. They do it by following the same playbook as Trump.

After his election in 2006, Daniel Ortega polarized the electorate in Nicaragua, demonizing the press and demanding personal loyalty from government workers. All public appearances were turned into campaign rallies for his core base of supporters. Sound familiar? When Ortega rewrote the constitution, he gave himself a third consecutive term as president.

So, let's not be complacent about Dictator Trump. The Framers devised a mechanism for addressing threats such as this. It's called impeachment, and it's time we used it before Donald Trump does any more harm to this republic.

Linda Schuyler Horning

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada City