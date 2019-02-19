Linda Schuyler Horning: Puppet politicians

Ever wonder why every Republican politician supports Donald Trump?

Forget about the Access Hollywood tapes, Stormy Daniels and multiple indictments of his co-conspirators. They falter for a day or two, but always fall back into line like penitent children. What makes these politicians put up with personal insults, lies and constant threats to our democracy? The answer lies hidden in plain sight.

In June of 2017, cyber security experts warned that Russian hackers had "compromised" top political and media figures. Targeted were the Republican National Committee and personal email accounts of key figures. More terrifying was the revelation by Tom Nichols, professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. He told The Daily Beast in 2016 that the purpose was not merely to skew the election in favor of Donald Trump, but to blackmail elected officials once in office so they would be forced into doing the Kremlin's bidding.

Of course! Why would Russia bother trying to install a stoolie in the White House without insuring he has a fool-proof cheering squad? Or maybe there's something much more sinister going on.

Ultimately, we need to ask if these compromised puppet politicians will lead us into becoming a puppet state?

Linda Schuyler Horning

Nevada City