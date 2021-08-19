Linda Schuyler Horning: One local step to bring down carbon emissions

Many of us view our record-setting summer temperatures with alarm, and I am no exception. We look for solutions, and stories about our region that offer hope.

I refer to a recent Associated Press article, “Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights.” Science writer Seth Borentstein conceded the “extreme heat was an unusual but natural weather condition.” He acknowledged, “scientists see the fingerprint of human-caused climate change, citing altered weather patterns that park heat in different places for longer periods.” Borentstein finished by saying, “hotter summers for the broader region are here to stay.”

So, where is the solution in that? What are we to do about climate change?

Summer temperatures will not moderate if we fail to bring down carbon emissions, and a price on carbon has been found to be the most effective tool. On July 10, 2019, the Nevada City City Council voted to approve a resolution endorsing The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act , then known as HR763, now as HR2307.

Perhaps, if the Grass Valley City Council would also endorse the act, more stories in The Union would offer solutions to climate change.





Linda Schuyler Horning

Nevada City