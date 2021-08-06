Linda Roemischm: Spending on homeless over firefighting?

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a $12 billion spending spree in two years on the homeless situation, which seems to be an invitation for the world’s homeless to move to California.” Really, Newsom? And you can’t provide enough recommended funds to fight fires for CalFire’s 2021-22 budget?

We are seeing more wildfires and more people losing their homes and businesses. How about giving more to fight fires? That money could go a long way toward purchasing more aircraft, helicopters and fixing up aging CalFire equipment. How about giving some of our money back to us as state grants to help clear properties for fire prevention?

Helping the homeless is important, but in essence inviting the world’s homeless here is irresponsible and reckless. Priorities for Californians or the world stage? I think fighting fires in California is a big priority.

Maybe he will help by pitching homeless shelter tents on his front lawn at his 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house in Fair Oaks? Please consider this when you vote in the upcoming recall election.

Linda Roemisch





Nevada City