Linda Roemischm: Spending on homeless over firefighting?
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a $12 billion spending spree in two years on the homeless situation, which seems to be an invitation for the world’s homeless to move to California.” Really, Newsom? And you can’t provide enough recommended funds to fight fires for CalFire’s 2021-22 budget?
We are seeing more wildfires and more people losing their homes and businesses. How about giving more to fight fires? That money could go a long way toward purchasing more aircraft, helicopters and fixing up aging CalFire equipment. How about giving some of our money back to us as state grants to help clear properties for fire prevention?
Helping the homeless is important, but in essence inviting the world’s homeless here is irresponsible and reckless. Priorities for Californians or the world stage? I think fighting fires in California is a big priority.
Maybe he will help by pitching homeless shelter tents on his front lawn at his 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house in Fair Oaks? Please consider this when you vote in the upcoming recall election.
Linda Roemisch
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Gunther Wagner: Drought strategy
With drought conditions upon us again, are we into a “If it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown flush it down mode?” Does not apply to old timers without houses.