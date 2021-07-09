Linda O’Kay: Let the ‘silent majority’ vote at the polls

The June 26 front page edition of The Union states that “the majority of Nevada County residents support the business endeavor” of re-opening the Idaho-Maryland Mine, according to a small survey funded by Rise Gold itself.

This is so not true. I am surprised there is even a debate still going on based on the possibility of negative environmental issues alone.

Is it possible to let the people of Nevada County cast their opinion at the polls? Then we would know what the silent majority really thinks, contrary to what Rise Gold is telling us.

Linda O’Kay

Cedar Ridge