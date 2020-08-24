Linda Lyon: Gratitude for good Samaritans

In this time of national and local strife, it’s nice to know kind strangers exist.

On July 31, my car’s fuel pump quit at the corner of Spenceville and Indian Springs roads. Unfortunately there is no cell signal at that intersection. No sooner had I stepped out of the car than a kind gentleman stopped and asked if I needed help. While we were talking, a CHP officer stopped and radioed in a tow for me.

The gentleman who originally stopped, and a friend of his, pushed my car out of the intersection while the CHP officer handled the traffic. They went their way and I got a tow to my mechanic. I want to thank these good Samaritans for their kindness.

It’s heartwarming to know strangers are willing to stop and help when one is in need.

Linda Lyon

Grass Valley