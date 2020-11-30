Linda Lind: Dear fellow Nevada County residents

I am concerned about the state of affairs between keeping the public safe and keeping the restaurants open. Why is it that we cannot sit down via Zoom or Skype to come up with a solution where we can all survive this COVID-19 pandemic?

Please bear with me since I am no restaurateur nor an economist, but I did a little brainstorming and came up with the idea that if each of the restaurants had a signature dish (or dishes) for a fixed price, the public can subscribe like a membership fee to buy so many meals per week or month from different restaurants.

Much like the subscription of chef meal kits sent to homes to prepare, but in this case, actual dishes prepared in our area restaurants and ready for pickup. For ease of use for the public, I suggest creating a single website that people can peruse the updated menu and signature dishes of the participating restaurants and possibly order from there.

Can this work? Let’s brainstorm together.

Linda Lind

Nevada City