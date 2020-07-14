Linda Lind: A civic duty to uphold mask order in Nevada City
I am embarrassed to have my friends and family from afar contact me about the, now former, mayor going against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “wear cloth mask when in public spaces” order.
I believe and agree that it is a logical, reasonable, and a science-based order, but unfortunately, the former mayor, has positioned herself as ill informed and is disregarding public safety. As a mayor, the balance of public safety, local economy, and growth is a part of your responsibility.
We, as human beings are smart enough to make it work. We need a mayor that wants to uphold a reasonable health order.
Linda Lind
Nevada City
