Linda Lind: A civic duty to uphold mask order in Nevada City

I am embarrassed to have my friends and family from afar contact me about the, now former, mayor going against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “wear cloth mask when in public spaces” order.

I believe and agree that it is a logical, reasonable, and a science-based order, but unfortunately, the former mayor, has positioned herself as ill informed and is disregarding public safety. As a mayor, the balance of public safety, local economy, and growth is a part of your responsibility.

We, as human beings are smart enough to make it work. We need a mayor that wants to uphold a reasonable health order.

Linda Lind

Nevada City