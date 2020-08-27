Linda Lanzoni: Regarding opening of the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine
To the Nevada County Supervisors and County Planners, Mayor Lisa Swarthout, Vice Mayor Ben Aguilar and Grass Valley City Council Members:
With regard to the Rise proposal to re-open the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine at Brunswick Road and Bennett Street at Greenhorn Road, I’m sure you have heard the protests from my neighbors and many other residents within the county. Most of them are far more well-versed than I in stating all the detrimental effects this mine project will bring about so I will just say that the noise, dust, traffic, damaged roads, and air pollution could never be outweighed by the benefits our county may or may not receive from the mine.
From what I have read, there will likely be no real benefits as most of the workers will come from out of the area and most of the profits will end up in Canada.
Linda Lanzoni
Grass Valley
