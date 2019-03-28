Linda Chaplin: Bike lights on during the day, please

Spring-like weather has appeared and so have bicycle riders on Nevada County roads. Some riders are on mountain bikes, riding the asphalt to get to a dirt trailhead.

Please, bicycle folks, put your headlights and rear lights on during the day when you are riding narrow county roads, even if you consider yourself a trail rider.

You are very hard to see from a car driver's perspective otherwise. The life you save may be your own!

Linda Chaplin

Nevada City