Linda Chaplin: Bike lights on during the day, please
March 28, 2019
Spring-like weather has appeared and so have bicycle riders on Nevada County roads. Some riders are on mountain bikes, riding the asphalt to get to a dirt trailhead.
Please, bicycle folks, put your headlights and rear lights on during the day when you are riding narrow county roads, even if you consider yourself a trail rider.
You are very hard to see from a car driver's perspective otherwise. The life you save may be your own!
Linda Chaplin
Nevada City
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results – see who won
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
- Grass Valley neighborhood searching for safety (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Grass Valley gets first look at plans for homeless day center
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.