Linda Campbell: Critical Race Theory is a hoax

The following is based on statements of facts, not those of opinion. A theory is an informed opinion or estimated guess. Once it’s formed (hypothesis), then it must be proved.

First, as the logistics of history and the science of genetics reveal, there is only one race — the human race. Race is a term from the late 1800s to early 1900s of those who set out to prove the superiority of the western European white brain.

The reality is, it’s poverty that’s systemic in the economics of the pyramid. It takes millions of poor to make one or a few rich. However, those in the middle in order to maintain or improve their status must crush those at the bottom.

The easiest way to keep them stuck is to have them blame each other. That way it will keep them focused on each other and they forget to look up. That’s exactly how critical race theory is being used.

Rather than look at the real problem, the alt fact media machine of Steve Bannon and Roger Stone are in business to create controversy. “Divide and conquer” is an old strategy, but it appears it still works. Bottom line, race doesn’t exist, but due to pyramid capitalism, poverty must remain systemic. That’s based on the logistics of history.





Linda Campbell lives in Nevada City.