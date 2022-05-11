Lily Marie Mora: Experience matters
On May 3, I attended the Nevada County clerk-recorder candidate forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
It was very clear that Natalie Adona, the current assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters is the most qualified candidate. Adona has been working in this position, assisting Greg Diaz, the current clerk-recorder/registrar since 2019.
She has command of the policies, regulations and laws that govern the collection of our public records and the safeguards of our elections. As the chair of the California Association of Clerks and Elections Officials Constitution and Bylaws Committee, Adona is positioned on the cutting edge to glean new information and to troubleshoot problems that may come up during the election process.
Adona is highly educated, having earned a BA, law degree and a MPA. For more information visit https://natalie4clerkrecorder.wordpress.com. Be a prepared voter — take time to research each candidate’s qualifications.
After all, experience matters. Would you hire the plumber to give you a colonoscopy just because they seem to be a nice person? Vote on or by Tuesday, June 7. Thanks for your commitment to making our community a more civil and functional place to live and raise our families.
Lily Marie Mora
Grass Valley
