Libby Woods: To rational citizens of Nevada County

I personally know of three nonwhite families that have moved because of direct racism and the effects of systemic racism. Black Lives Matter is not the first local demonstration for racial justice.

For example, the “Love Walk and Youth — Ride Against Racism” was organized in 2018 to support kids who experienced direct racial harassment in downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley. Standing in solidarity with non-white people in our county is not new and represents common decency. What has changed is that anti-racism is being labeled as unlawful for political gain and violence against it is an acceptable recourse.

It is disappointing that the Nevada City Council and police chief discussed permitting of demonstrations and riot gear as solutions for what occurred on Aug. 9. Instead there are real ways to protect kids from being threatened on our streets.

To make our county safer and more equitable, law enforcement needs to make all arrests of the assailants (not just the one) and hold officers accountable for their unprofessional judgment in allowing violence to occur. As a community we need to support city and county managers to integrate employee development in de-escalation, non-bias and anti-racism training for all elected officials, employees and qualified bidders on public contracts.

Libby Woods

Nevada City