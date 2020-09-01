Libby Woods: To rational citizens of Nevada County
I personally know of three nonwhite families that have moved because of direct racism and the effects of systemic racism. Black Lives Matter is not the first local demonstration for racial justice.
For example, the “Love Walk and Youth — Ride Against Racism” was organized in 2018 to support kids who experienced direct racial harassment in downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley. Standing in solidarity with non-white people in our county is not new and represents common decency. What has changed is that anti-racism is being labeled as unlawful for political gain and violence against it is an acceptable recourse.
It is disappointing that the Nevada City Council and police chief discussed permitting of demonstrations and riot gear as solutions for what occurred on Aug. 9. Instead there are real ways to protect kids from being threatened on our streets.
To make our county safer and more equitable, law enforcement needs to make all arrests of the assailants (not just the one) and hold officers accountable for their unprofessional judgment in allowing violence to occur. As a community we need to support city and county managers to integrate employee development in de-escalation, non-bias and anti-racism training for all elected officials, employees and qualified bidders on public contracts.
Libby Woods
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User