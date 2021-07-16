Lewis Toll: Oh, such heroes

In The Union’s July 15 story, “No Charges,” regarding deputies who fatally shot Sage Crawford earlier this year, former Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell was quoted as saying, “It is fortunate that trained officers were the first to contact (Crawford) and not an unsuspecting civilian.”

Thank goodness for the heroic actions of the two police officers for shooting a disturbed frightened young mother at point blank range in front of her two children. I feel so much safer now.

Lewis Toll

Grass Valley