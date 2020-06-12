Lew Sitzer: Masks and civic responsibility

A note of thanks to BriarPatch and Peaceful Valley Farm Supply for providing masks for patrons. They have gotten pushback from folks who hold up liberty and freedom of choice. BriarPatch requires masks during the early hours to accommodate seniors and citizens whose immune systems are compromised.

If we consider the other half of the coin, responsibilities vs. civic rights and look around the world, those nations that have done best with the virus, Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea and many of the Scandinavian nations, all democracies — lean heavily on the responsibility side of the coin.

Taiwan, where my son and family live, complies 100% with masks in public. And Taiwan does not have the pollution of China. Citizens wear masks out of consideration for others and also as a way to protect themselves. In a county of 24 million, they have 443 cases of the virus and seven deaths. Compared to California with a population of 40 million, doing well compared to other states — we have 114,791 active cases with 4,285 deaths.

If we approach this issue with consideration for the vulnerability of others and cooperate with civility, we will handle this crisis better.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Lew Sitzer

Nevada City