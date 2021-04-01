Lew Sitzer: Let’s be a team vs. COVID-19

Most people like a healthy competition. All we need to do is check the front page box of The Union to see whether COVID-19 cases are climbing or not, checking the score as to who is winning, COVID-19 or us?

Recently, much of page 3 of The Union was taken up with coverage of businesses and individuals protesting California COVID-19 guidelines. These are folks who don’t wear masks and ignore dining rules both in Grass Valley and Nevada City. One would think they could connect the dots … abiding by the rules and mask-wearing at home gatherings and work has been proven to lower the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

To refuse these guidelines is like questioning the referees and wanting rule changes in the middle of this deadly contest. Unfortunately, the science of COVID-19 does not permit much room for rule changes.

To ensure continued community well-being and considering all of those businesses and individuals who have agreed to play by the rules, how about all of us joining the game instead of disrupting play, continuing to raise the risk level for all? This way we can all be winners.

Lew Sitzer

Nevada City